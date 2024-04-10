Joe Biden May Have Trouble Getting on Alabama 2024 Ballot

Joe Biden may have trouble getting on Alabama’s 2024 presidential ballot because DNC’s national convention occurs after the deadline to certify a presidential candidate.

“It has recently come to my attention that the Democratic National Convention is currently scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which is after the State of Alabama’s statutory deadline for political parties to provide a certificate of nomination for President and Vice President on August 15, 2024,” Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen wrote in a letter obtained by Fox News. “The certificate of nomination must be signed by the presiding officer and secretary of the convention and by the chair of the state executive committee of the political party making the nomination.

“If this Office has not received a valid certificate of nomination from the Democratic Party following its convention by the statutory deadline, I will be unable to certify the names of the Democratic Party’s candidates for President and Vice President for ballot preparation for the 2024 general election.”

Fox News reported:

President Biden’s name may not appear on another state’s general election ballot in November after Alabama’s chief election official warned Democrats about missing a key deadline in the state’s election process. In a letter sent Tuesday to officials of both the Alabama Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a Republican, said the Democrats’ national convention is scheduled to occur past the deadline for certifying a presidential candidate in Alabama. Allen said the party must provide state officials with a certificate of nomination for president and vice president of the United States no later than Aug. 15 to appear on the Yellowhammer State’s general election ballot.

Last week Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned Ohio Democrat Chairwoman Liz Walters that Joe Biden may have trouble getting on Ohio’s general election ballot.

In a letter sent to Liz Walters, the Ohio Secretary of State warned that Joe Biden may be non-compliant because the DNC convention will take place after the state’s deadline to certify a presidential candidate.

Frank LaRose said either the Democrat party can move up its DNC convention or the Ohio state legislature must act by May 9.

“I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law’s effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement,” legal counsel Paul Disantis wrote in a letter to Ohio Democrat chairwoman Liz Walters obtained by ABC News.