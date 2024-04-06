DEVELOPING: Joe Biden May Have Trouble Getting on Ohio 2024 Ballot

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned Ohio Democrat Chairwoman Liz Walters that Joe Biden may have trouble getting on Ohio’s general election ballot.

Frank LaRose said either the Democrat party can move up its DNC convention or the Ohio state legislature must act by May 9.

“I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law’s effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement,” legal counsel Paul Disantis wrote in a letter to Ohio Democrat chairwoman Liz Walters obtained by ABC News.

ABC News reported:

There could be potential general election ballot access concerns for President Joe Biden in Ohio, the state’s Secretary of State’s office said in a letter to Ohio Democratic Chair Liz Walters on Friday. In the letter, obtained by ABC News, legal counsel for Secretary of State Frank LaRose sought clarification for “an apparent conflict in Ohio law” between the Democratic National Committee’s nominating process and the deadline by which the party’s presidential nominee must be certified to the Secretary of State’s office. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene on Aug. 19, which will take place more than a week after the Aug. 7 deadline to certify a presidential candidate in Ohio, the office flagged according to state code, which would create a problem for Biden’s eligibility.

Trump won Ohio in 2016 by an 11-point margin – 500,000 votes – against Hillary Clinton.

Trump won Ohio in 2020 by 8 points – 475,669 votes – against Joe Biden.