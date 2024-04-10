Joe Biden: “I Used Teach the Second Amendment in Law School… There Are Limitations… You Couldn’t Own a Cannon!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one softball interview with Democrat-friendly Univision.

Biden attacked the Second Amendment during his interview and told Univision host Enrique Acevedo that he used to teach law school.

“I used to teach the Second Amendment in law school … From the very beginning, there were limitations. You couldn’t own a cannon!” Biden said.

Of course, the Univision host did not push back on Joe Biden’s lies.

This is a brazen lie. Biden never taught a single class and there was never a ban on cannon ownership.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind. He was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

Biden was never a “professor” or teacher after serving as Vice President in 2017. He was paid to give a few speeches (typical career politician/DC grifter) but he never taught a class.

The cannon argument has been repeatedly debunked.

According to historians, there is not one example of a law banning private ownership of cannons.

Biden got four Pinocchio’s by Washington Post fact-checkers for his lie about cannon ownership.

Joe Biden has made similar remarks in the past.

Joe Biden previously said of the Second Amendment while he announced executive actions on gun control: “No Amendment is absolute.”