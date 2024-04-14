Israel and Iran: What Now? – Israeli Response Is Expected ‘In the Next 48 Hours’ – US Fears To Be Dragged Into MASSIVE Regional War

The feared night of Iranian attacks against Israel came and went – and many are left with the feeling that it could have been much worse and the fear that perhaps it will still be.

To retaliate against the air raid against its embassy in Damascus that killed 7 IRGC officers, Iran launched a massive attack that has been estimated to have consisted of 185 drones, 110 surface-to-surface missiles, and 36 cruise missiles in their attack on Israel.

The result of the attacks seems not to have been as terrible as could have been expected, with the missile defenses and the interception by military fighters having worked remarkably well, prompting feeble US President Joe Biden to tell Netanyahu that he should consider tonight’s events a ‘win’ for Israel.

Watch: Missiles reportedly arrive in Nabatin air base:

The most damaging missile arrivals seem to have taken place in Nabatim air force base in Negev Desert.

The air base was hit by at least 15 missiles last night, but it seems that it still operational, despite reports from Arab media that claim otherwise. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) published a video of the landing of a F-35 Hadir Fighter jet from the sky defense mission.

The F-35 flew a 7-hour-long wave of sorties intercepting and downing Iranian UAVs and missiles over Jordan, Syria, and Israel.

Watch: Rockets fly from Iran toward Israel.

Iranians took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as a great achievement over their sworn enemy.

Meanwhile, Israel has declared that it will respond and is already debating military options, which include long-range strikes on military bases or even nuclear installations in Iran.

It is estimated that Israel spent half a billion dollars in just a few hours in the defense against the attack.

According to Israeli sources, Israel will retaliate against Iran ‘in the next 48 hours’.

Meanwhile, a poster appears in Tehran with the following threat: ‘The next slap is louder. Your next mistake will be the end of your fake country’.

It bears reminding that Israel still hasn’t completed its military operation against Hamas, so engaging in a wider, more dangerous war seems unadvisable.

Watch: Israeli air defenses work over Ashkelon.

There is also a very real and tangible fear in the Biden administration that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu may be aiming to draw the US into a regional war.

While the U.S. military shot down a good portion of the drones fired from Iran using assets in Erbil, Iraq, Gulf States, and everything under CENTCOM, it has already announced that it will have nothing to do with any further attacks on Iranian territory.

But whatever Biden says, there is a danger it will be sucked into a real apocalyptic war, in its duplicitous position of defending Israel while simultaneously releasing billions of dollars of blocked funds to Iran a mere month before the attack.

While our worst fears have not materialized – yet – there’s no denying that an immense escalation just occurred. The world is more dangerous by the day, and no one is happy about it – but the Military Industrial complex.

