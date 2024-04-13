Iron Dome in Action: Israel’s Defense System Starts Shooting Down Iranian Suicide Drones Over Jerusalem

Israel’s Iron Dome system has been activated in response to a significant barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, with the system actively shooting down numerous Iranian suicide drones over Jerusalem.

It was reported earlier that the suicide drones still have a long way to go to reach Israel through Iraq and Syria.

This defensive response comes amidst reports of loud explosions echoing through the area as warning sirens wail across the city, signaling the gravity of the situation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed in a press conference held on Saturday that Iran has launched a staggering total of over 100 drones and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting Israel. This aggressive action has prompted a swift and coordinated defense effort, showcasing the Iron Dome’s capabilities in real-time.

As the Iron Dome system engages the incoming threats, the skies over Jerusalem have become a battleground for technological warfare, with the Israeli system proving to be a crucial shield against the Iranian offensive.

WATCH via i24News:

More videos from Emily Schrader of YNetNews:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Iran’s mission to the United Nations claims that military action that began hours ago against Israel by Iran has concluded.

PERMANENT MISSION OF IRAN TO U.N RELEASE A STATEMENT REGARDING THE IRANIAN ATTACK ON ISRAEL.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

