BREAKING: Iran Reportedly Claims Military Action Against Israel Has Concluded—Issues Harsh Warning to U.S and Israel

Only moments ago, Colin Rugg shared a statement that is allegedly from Iran’s mission to the United Nations, which reportedly claims that military action that began hours ago against Israel by Iran has concluded.

The announcement came as the United States reportedly intercepted drones launched by Iran against Israel.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said.

The statement was reportedly published by Wall Street journalist Benoit Faucon. It reads:

Another statement from the Official Twitter account of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, New York regarding the attack on Israel reads:

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

Source: Iran_UN

Only moments after sharing the alleged statement from Iran’s mission to the UN, stating that Iran had concluded their military action against Israel, Colin Rugg shared video footage that allegedly shows Israel attempting to intercept incoming Iranian missiles. Rugg also reported that the United States has successfully shot down multiple drones headed toward Israel.

JUST IN: Blasts heard in Jerusalem as Israeli defense systems are now attempting to intercept Iranian missiles.

Israel’s air raid alert system is sending out warnings throughout the country.

“Israel’s air raid alert system has sounded warnings across vast swaths of southern Israel and the Israeli-occupied territories of the West Bank and Golan Heights, indicating either missiles or enemy aircraft overhead,” the NYT reported.