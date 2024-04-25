INSANE VIDEO: Man Arrested After Disrupting San Jose Mayor’s TV Interview by Punching His Security Guard

A man has been arrested after he disrupted San Jose, California’s Mayor Matt Mahan’s television interview by fighting his security guard.

Mahan was speaking to KRON4 on Tuesday evening when a man walking by interrupted the interview by speaking loudly on his phone.

The mayor tells him, “We’re doing an interview, sir.”

The man goes after the security guard, a plain-clothed police officer, telling him he will “f-cking smack” him. He then punches the guard in the head, and a fight breaks out.

In a statement from his office, obtained by The Hill, the mayor said he is thankful for his security guard and the entire police department.

“Mayor Matt Mahan is deeply grateful to his security detail and the entire San Jose Police Department,” Mahan’s spokesperson Tasha Dean said in a statement. “The actions of the Officer were heroic and a testament to the de-escalation training that makes our officers effective, compassionate and stewards of community trust.”

Mahan’s spokesperson said he is “resolved in his commitment to create a safer city for everyone.”

“That means hiring more police officers and addressing the root causes of crime, including by intervening earlier and more effectively in cycles of addiction, mental illness and violence,” the spokesperson said.

San Jose Police Department Acting Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement that the suspect had an open arrest warrant in Georgia for “resisting arrest with violence.”

“As with any use of force incident, this will be reviewed thoroughly by the Police Department to ensure the officer complied with the law and policy,” Joseph’s statement said.