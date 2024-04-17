If Israel responds, Iran threatens ‘severe, extensive and painful’ response – IRANIANS ISSUE NEW THREAT

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, reiterated a major threat against Israel, stating that any action against the country’s interests will receive a severe response. The information was published by the Iranian Republican News Agency ISNA, on Tuesday, April16.

Raisi’s threat comes after the Israeli Army stated that it will respond to Iran’s attacks ‘with actions, not words,’ as earlier reported by TGP.

According to ISNA, the Iranian President emphasized the need to take deterrent measures against the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He also criticized the support of some Western countries for Israel.

Raisi also stated that Iran’s attack on Israel falls within its legitimate right to self-defense and in response to Israeli attacks on its interests, especially the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The president further said that his country considers ‘peace and stability’ in the region essential for Iranian national security, emphasizing that Iran would not hesitate to make any effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

The attack was not confirmed by Israel, although representatives from Iran and Syria accused the Israeli government of the attack.

Israel’s Response

On Monday, 15, Israel’s War Cabinet decided to respond to the Iranian attack. The Israeli government is considering a retaliation to ‘hurt’ Iran without reaching the point of provoking a regional war.

According to local press, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will try a military action coordinated with the United States. However, Washington has already stated it would not participate in any potential attack on Iran.”