ICYMI: U.S. Intelligence Warns of Increased Threats at Public Events Ahead of Nationwide Eclipse Viewing, FBI and Homeland Security Cite Concerns Over ISIS and Lone Wolf Attacks (VIDEO)

According to a recent report from ABC News, a bulletin from US intelligence agencies has raised alarms about the potential for radical groups within the United States to respond to calls for violence by ISIS.

This warning comes in the aftermath of a devastating attack in Moscow last month, where ISIS operatives targeted a concert hall, resulting in significant casualties.

The attack in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, which occurred on March 22nd, claimed the lives of at least 144 people, including three children, and left more than 550 injured. Following the attack, ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility and described the venue as a “big gathering for Christians in the Russian Moscow suburb.”

In an alarming development, ABC News has obtained a US intelligence bulletin suggesting that radical groups within the US could be motivated by ISIS’ recent announcements.

Law enforcement officials are particularly wary of the influence these calls might have on homegrown radicals or so-called “lone wolves,” who, despite not being official members of ISIS, may seek to emulate the Moscow atrocity.

