‘Humbled By My Own Stupidity’ — NY District Attorney Sandra Doorley Releases Apology Video After Acting as if She’s Above the Law During Traffic Stop

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley publicly apologized this Monday following a heated exchange with a police officer during a traffic stop that escalated into a contentious moment caught on camera.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Doorley can be seen attempting to use her official position to circumvent standard traffic enforcement procedures.

The incident, which was recorded by an officer’s body camera, occurred on Phillips Road in the Town of Webster, as previously reported by The Gateway Pundit.

Doorley was documented driving at a speed of 55 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. Instead of stopping immediately, the DA continued to her home, with the officer in pursuit, lights and siren activated.

The footage made public by the Town of Webster Police Department shows an arrogant Doorley who, at various points during the interaction, abused her power and tried to bully an officer, suggesting her position as District Attorney could influence the outcome of the traffic stop.

NEW: DA Sandra Doorley, who fled from police because she thought she should get special treatment, has reportedly deleted her X account because you all were too mean to her. Remarkable! ‘Corrupt Karen’ has fled social media just like she fled the cop after going viral for… pic.twitter.com/VndaXrl8p5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 29, 2024

Following widespread criticism and a call for accountability, Doorley addressed the public with a statement and a video in which she expressed remorse and the importance of adhering to the law.

In her statement, Doorley acknowledged her lapse in judgment, stating:

“On Monday, April 22, 2024, I was driving home following a busy day at work. I admit that I was not paying attention to my speed on Phillips Road in the Town of Webster. Less than half a mile from my neighborhood, I noticed a Webster Police car behind me. Once I realized that the intention of the car was to pull me over, I called the Webster Police Chief to inform him that I was not a threat and that I would speak to the Officer at my house down the street. The Webster Police Officer followed me to my house and issued me a speeding ticket for my speed of 55mph in a 35mph zone. I acknowledged that I was speeding and I accepted the ticket. By 1:00PM the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community. My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County.”

In her video apology on Monday, Doorley cited stress from work as a factor for her non-cooperative behavior, including dealing with multiple homicide cases and a personal health scare within her family.

“Last Monday, I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to. And for that, I am so sorry. What I did was wrong. No excuses. I take full responsibility for my actions. I fell short of the values I’ve held for my entire 33-year career. I didn’t treat this officer with the respect that he deserved. All police officers deserve respect. I am truly and sincerely sorry.”

“I had just come from work. I was dealing with three homicides that occurred over the weekend. I watched a video where an innocent cab driver was executed, and I was still reeling from a frightening medical concern that my husband received that afternoon.”

“But we all had bad days and stress, and it was wrong for me to take it out on an officer who was simply doing his job. While I previously apologized to him, I will say it again. I’m sorry. Police already have a tough job, and that day I made this officer’s job harder. To the community, I owe you full transparency.”

In terms of rectifying her mistake, Doorley outlined several steps she is taking to ensure accountability.

“Here’s what I’m doing to hold myself accountable. First, I already pled guilty to the speeding ticket, and I will willingly pay the fine.”

“Next, I’m referring the entire matter to a district attorney from another county for review and will fully cooperate with that investigation. I am going to self-report this incident to the grievance committee, and I will cooperate with their investigation. Finally, if one of my assistant district attorneys had acted this way, I would have disciplined them, so I’m disciplining myself. I will take ethics training to remind myself that professionalism matters. I’ve been humbled by my own stupidity, and I am fully to blame. I will make this right. I ask for your forgiveness,” she concluded.

