NY District Attorney Sandra Doorley Flees Police During Traffic Stop — Asserts She is Exempt from the Law Due to Her Position as DA (VIDEO)

District Attorney Sandra Doorley is at the center of controversy following a traffic stop where she appeared to leverage her status as Monroe County’s DA to evade law enforcement procedures.

The incident, captured on an officer’s body-worn camera, shows Doorley dismissing the reason for the stop and insinuating her legal authority would nullify the traffic violation.

Doorley was recorded going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Monday evening on Phillips Road. Instead of pulling over, Doorley continued driving to her residence on Fallen Leaf Terrace, about a mile away, while an officer followed with active lights and siren.

The video, released by the Town of Webster, depicts a defiant Doorley who, at several points during the encounter, reminded the officers of her position.

Doorley argued she had been on a call with Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to assure the police officer she was not a threat. However, the video shows her using her phone to demand Kohlmeier convince the officer to leave her be.

The encounter escalated when Doorley refused to provide her ID, instead handing the officer her phone with Kohlmeier on the line.

“Listen, I know the law better than you. Would you just leave? Would you just leave me alone?”

“I don’t really care. I don’t really care. You know what? If you give me a traffic ticket, that’s fine. I’m the one who prosecutes it.”

“I’m going to prosecute myself,” Doorley said. “Do you know what I’ll do with the ticket?” She then laughed.

Police: So why didn’t you just stop like you’re supposed to?

Doorley: Because I didn’t feel like stopping on Philip’s Road.

Police: That’s not your choice.

Doorley: Well, I made it my choice.

Police: Okay. Now you made it a bigger deal than it needed to be.

Doorley: It’s a really bigger deal when people start coming, it becomes a much bigger deal.

Police: Well, you caused that, Sandra. What do you want us to do? Not do our job because it’s you? You broke another law because of that, right? You should know better… That’s an arrestable offense, Sandra. You know this.

NEW: New York District Attorney Sandra Doorley runs from the police after an officer tried pulling her over, says she should get special treatment because she is the DA. This is what you call a Corrupt Karen. Doorley said she “didn’t feel like stopping” because she was… pic.twitter.com/bQnFlS68Q1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2024

Doorley issued a statement committing to the rule of law and expressing her intention to accept responsibility for her actions. She claimed to have pled guilty and submitted the ticket to Webster Town Court.

"On Monday, April 22, 2024, I was driving home following a busy day at work. I admit that I was not paying attention to my speed on Phillips Road in the Town of Webster. Less than half a mile from my neighborhood, I noticed a Webster Police car behind me. Once I realized that the intention of the car was to pull me over, I called the Webster Police Chief to inform him that I was not a threat and that I would speak to the Officer at my house down the street. The Webster Police Officer followed me to my house and issued me a speeding ticket for my speed of 55mph in a 35mph zone. I acknowledged that I was speeding and I accepted the ticket. By 1:00PM the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community. My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County."

Before switching to the GOP in 2015, Doorley was a member of the Democratic Party.

Watch the full video below: