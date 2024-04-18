HUGE: US House Judiciary Committee Probes Biden Administration’s Collusion With Brazil’s Socialist Government Draconian Censorship

What began as a seemingly local skirmish between a social media platform and a third world socialist country has escalated into a planetary affair that has finally dragged the censorship-happy Joe Biden administration into the fray.

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is probing whether Biden and his team are involved in the draconian censorship initiatives that are being uncovered now.

The story is very simple: not only was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes demanding that X suspend the accounts of prominent conservatives, against Brazilian law, and under the penalty of heavy daily fines, but he also ‘forbid’ the company from even mentioning the reason for their suspension – X would have to pretend they were struck because they broke the platform terms of use – which they have not.

Musk: “We kept getting these demands from Judge Alexandre to suspend accounts of sitting members of the parliament and major journalists. We could not tell them that this was at the behest of Alexandre, we had to pretend that it was due to our rules. And that was the last straw, and we said no.”

So, now it seems as if Musk is the iceberg into which the Titanic ship of Brazil’s unbridled censorship will crash and sink.

Musk even went there and spoke the truth about Brazilian rigged election.

Musk even went there and spoke the truth about Brazilian rigged election.

And you know who else helped Lula win it? The Biden administration.

Foreign Policy: “Not only was Brazil’s democracy closer to the brink than initially understood, but targeted U.S. pressure on key Brazilian officials was likely decisive in guaranteeing the eventual outcome.”

I wrote on my Substack: “The fact is that Lula, when it comes to his Foreign Policy, tries to serve multiple masters: the Latin-American socialist network ‘Foro de São Paulo’, Russia and China, who are historically masterminds of our left, Globalists of all stripes and statures, from George Soros to Leo Di Caprio, and – that’s the novelty of this last election cycle – the Biden State Department from hell and the CIA.”

This is the background. But so many things have happened lately, that this article merits a list of topics to begin with:

Brazilian sources: Musk thinks future Trump administration could sanction Lula’s government.

US House Committee on Judiciary releases 541-page report on ‘attacks on freedom of speech’ in Brazil.

US House Committee on Judiciary questions and subpoenas documents from State Department.

Brazilian news outlet Metropoles reported:

“In conversation with Brazilian allies, businessman Elon Musk said he believes that the United States (USA) will be able to impose political and economic sanctions on Brazil in the near future.”

[…] Discussions about sanctions on Brazil should gain strength if Donald Trump returns to the White House in the election scheduled to take place in November. The former North American president is close to the Bolsonaro family and, even more so, to Elon Musk.”

I’m not sure how verified is this information. We can’t help but notice how they say Musk spoke with his ‘allies’, as if it’s all some shady political conspiracy.

To cap it all, the report goes on to say that Trump and Biden are ‘tied in the polls’ – which tells you all you need to know about their veracity and understanding of geopolitics. Trump is leading by a significant margin in the current presidential polls.

But while sanctions may be a bridge too far, it is indeed a fact that the issue is under investigation in Congress.

The House Committee on Judiciary of the United States has just released a 541-page report on 'attacks on freedom of speech' in Brazil.

The House Committee on Judiciary of the United States has just released a 541-page report on ‘attacks on freedom of speech’ in Brazil.

The document was made after the Committee subpoenaed X for the documents regarding requests by the Brazilian court.

Tupy Report on Telegram:

“The document includes 90 decisions on account and content removal ordered by Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Many of the documents released by the U.S. House are classified as confidential.

Several of them also bear a watermark identifying them as copies received by Twitter. The report does not provide an analysis of the decisions, aside from a brief summary at the beginning.

Apparently, this was a way to disclose Moraes’ decisions without violating court orders. Twitter provided them to American congressmen, and they took responsibility for the disclosure.”

After releasing this treasure trove of information, the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Biden administration with questions and subpoenaing more documents on this case.

After releasing this treasure trove of information, the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Biden administration with questions and subpoenaing more documents on this case.

It was sent to Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights of the U.S. Department of State Washington, and Eileen Donahoe, Special Envoy and Coordinator for Digital Freedom.

“The Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government are conducting oversight of how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor lawful speech. In furtherance of our oversight, the Select Subcommittee has examined how other countries’ governments, including Brazil’s, have sought to censor speech online. According to recent reports, the Brazilian government is attempting to coerce X Corp. (X) to block certain accounts on its social media platform that the Brazilian government deems to be spreading disinformation. After X stood in support of free speech online, a Brazilian judge opened an inquiry into X and its owner, Elon Musk, for refusing to give in to Brazil’s censorship demands. X has indicated that X is being “forced by court decisions to block certain popular accounts in Brazil” or else face serious consequences, including large fines, the arrest of X employees, and causing X to shut down in Brazil.”

The Electoral Court and the Supreme Federal Court in Brazil ordered X to suspend or remove over 100 accounts, targeting critics of the Brazilian government, including ‘former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, conservative members of the federal legislature, journalists, members of the judiciary, and even a gospel singer and a pop radio station’.

“The court often only allowed the social media companies two hours to comply with the censorship demands.

[…] To understand what the State Department is doing to promote online free speech in Brazil and to protect against tyrannical censorship abroad, we ask that you produce the following information: