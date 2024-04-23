HORROR: Woman Dies After Having Her Throat Slit by Homeless Man at Los Angeles Metro Station in Unprovoked Attack

A woman in her 60s was stabbed to death at the Universal/Studio City Metro station in Los Angeles on Monday morning in an unprovoked attack by a homeless man.

A woman in her 60s has died following another violent incident involving public transportation in Los Angeles. The latest incident occurred around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The victim was stabbed on the southbound train before exiting at the Universal City B Line Station at 3901 Lankershim Blvd, close to the major tourist attraction, Universal Studios. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Elliot Tramel Nowden. The homeless 45-year-old is charged with murder and is being held on $2 million bail, authorities said. According to LAPD, Nowden stabbed the victim in the throat using two small kitchen knives. The woman got off the train while bleeding profusely at the station, and Nowden exited right after. He fled the scene, but a combination of surveillance cameras and witness descriptions about the suspect and his distinctive clothing helped officers locate and arrest him a short time later near Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. Authorities say Nowden and the victim did not know each other.

