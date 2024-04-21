Homeless Man Builds House, Complete with Electricity, on Side of Los Angeles Highway

A homeless man in California has built a small home with electricity on the side of a Los Angeles highway.

The tiny house, complete with a front door, sits on the side of the 110 Freeway near Highland Park.

The house is one of several makeshift homes along the strip of highway.

“He has lights, a stove, refrigerator for food, it’s in good condition,” a man named Cesar, who also lives in the makeshift community where the tiny house is located, told ABC 7.

Highland Park neighbors voice concerns about homeless encampment that looks more like a small house w/electricity, stove & refrigerator inside. It’s nestled between 110 freeway and the Arroyo Seco. Man living here says he works part-time and can’t afford anything else. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PbRAB93FZg — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 18, 2024

Cesar said he has lived along the strip for four years because nobody bothers them there.

The office of Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the area, sent the following statement to ABC:

“Our outreach teams are working to urgently find housing for the individuals living in this encampment and address the safety issues posed by this structure and its proximity to the river. As the City continues to face a housing and homelessness crisis, there are currently not enough housing options available to accommodate the more than 46,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Our office believes that this status quo is unacceptable and is working to urgently address this crisis, with both short term and long term solutions.”

Last year, 2,033 homeless people died in Los Angeles.