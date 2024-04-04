Here We Go: Moderna Developing mRNA Vaccines for Multiple Diseases Reportedly Linked to the COVID Shot

Last week, Moderna announced progress on several mRNA-based vaccines for diseases, including many reportedly linked to the COVID-19 shot.

The Defender reported that three of these shots in question, the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Varicella-zoster virus (VZV, chickenpox and shingles), and Norovirus have advanced to “pivotal late-stage development.”

Moderna also revealed in their announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely approve its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine mRNA-1345 for older adults. The Defender notes this is part of an expected $52 billion market for Moderna’s infectious disease vaccines.

Vaccines for cancer and autoimmune diseases are also under development by Moderna.

All of this could prove problematic. The Defender notes that multiple reports have linked COVID-19 vaccines to shingles and EBV.

From the Defender:

A 2021 paper reported 54 cases of herpes zoster (shingles) emerging an average of 7 days after COVID-19 vaccination. A 2022 paper reported 10 cases of herpes zoster reactivation within one to three weeks after COVID-19 vaccination. French scientist Hélène Banoun, Ph.D., in “La Science face au Pouvoir: Ce que révèle la crise Covid-19 sur la biopolitique du XXIe siècle” (“Science versus Power: What the Covid-19 crisis reveals about 21st-century biopolitics”), wrote that the disorganization of the innate immune system and its receptors contribute to the reactivation of latent viruses — including herpes, shingles, human papillomavirus (HPV) and RSV. Many people infected by EBV or VZV become healthy, asymptomatic carriers, according to Banoun. “These viruses, as well as other viruses or bacteria — such as the Koch bacillus responsible for tuberculosis — can remain dormant throughout life or be reactivated during immunosuppression,” Banoun told The Defender.

Banoun also said that ancient diseases such as leprosy have been observed in several countries following vaccination. The Gateway Pundit previously reported there has been an uptick in leprosy cases in America.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who previously warned that a massive tsunami of death among the highly vaccinated was imminent, said that vaccine-induced elevated levels of IgG4 (immunoglobin subtype 4) could lead to “turbo cancers.” Other scientists have reported rapidly developing cancers in younger individuals that have progressed to the late-stages right when they are diagnosed.

Banoun told the Defender that until a few years ago, Moderna developed mRNA vaccines only to fight cancer.

“It is certain that we are witnessing an increase in the incidence of cancer certainly due to anti-COVID RNAs,” she said.

If all this is true, this means Moderna is creating vaccines for illnesses allegedly caused by their most infamous shot. What a racket that would turn out to be.