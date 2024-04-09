Here are the 42 Questions Judge Merchan will Ask Potential Jurors For Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Money’ Trial

Far-left New York Judge Juan Merchan late Monday night released his questionnaire for potential jurors in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial set to begin April 15.

Trump’s attorneys argued that potential jurors and their political affiliations are important.

Judge Merchan pushed back and said questions about prospective jurors’ political affiliations and whether they like Trump are “irrelevant.”

“Such questions are irrelevant because they do not go to the issue of the prospective juror’s qualifications,” Merchan wrote. “The ultimate issue is whether the prospective juror can ensure us that they will set aside any personal feelings or biases and render a decision that is based on the evidence and the law.”

Because rabid, Trump-hating leftists can ‘set aside’ their personal feelings about Trump and render a fair decision.

Here are the 42 questions Judge Juan Merchan will ask potential jurors:

Page 1:

On Page 2, Judge Merchan asked the potential jurors which cable networks they watch and which blogs they read. Merchan also asked the potential jurors if they listen to any podcasts.

Page 3:

On Page 4 Judge Merchan asked the potential jurors if they have ever attended a Trump rally.

On Page 5, Judge Merchan asked the potential jurors if they follow President Trump on social media. They were also asked if they have ever supported Q Anon, Proud Boys, Antifa, Boogaloo Boys, Three Percenters or Oath Keepers.

Page 6:

Potential jurors were asked if there is any reason that would prevent them from being fair and impartial.

A New York appellate court judge on Tuesday rejected Trump’s 11th-hour bid to delay the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial which is set to begin April 15.

Tuesday’s ruling comes one day after another New York appeals court judge rejected Trump’s request to delay the trial on a separate argument.

A judge however granted Trump’s request for a review of the gag order imposed by Judge Merchan.