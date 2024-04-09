JUST IN: Appeals Court Rejects Trump’s 11th-Hour Request to Delay Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Payment’ Trial

A New York appellate court judge on Tuesday rejected Trump’s 11th-hour bid to delay the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial which is set to begin April 15.

Tuesday’s ruling comes one day after another New York appeals court judge rejected Trump’s request to delay the trial on a separate argument.

A ruling on Trump’s request to stay Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order is still pending.

CNBC reported:

A state appeals court judge on Tuesday denied Donald Trump’s bid to halt his criminal trial while he appeals his gag order in the case, a ruling that came less than 24 hours after another judge rejected the former president’s request to delay his impending criminal trial on other grounds. Tuesday’s ruling came roughly one hour after Trump attorney Emil Bove argued his client is entitled to a stay of the proceedings while he challenges the “unconstitutional” partial gag order Judge Juan Merchan handed down against Trump last month and expanded days later. Bove contended the gag order — which prohibits Trump from bashing witnesses, individual prosecutors, court staff and their relatives, the judge’s relatives and jurors and potential jurors — means his client can’t comment on publicly filed motions and that it violates the former president’s Sixth and First Amendment rights. His court filing contended the order is causing “ongoing, irreparable harm to Petitioner and the voting public.”

President Trump on Monday sued Juan Merchan, the far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial.

The lawsuit is currently under seal, but the court docket reveals Trump requested a change of venue and asked for a stay on the expanded gag order.

The appellate judge did not address Trump’s request for a change of venue or his request to stay the gag order.

The gag order motion will come on Tuesday.