Godless Left Is Running Ad Attacking Donald Trump’s Faith and Promoting Biden – Less than a Week After Joe Biden’s Blasphemous Easter Stunt (VIDEO)



As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks – Joe Biden has issued a White House proclamation declaring March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

This March 31, of course, is Easter Sunday.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden wrote in the declaration.

“I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military,” Biden continued. “I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.”

Biden wrote that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation.”

The Democrat also complained that “extremists” are working to keep pornographic books out of the hands of children — and to ban mutilating minors with “sex change” operations.

Biden wrote, “extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children.”

“At the same time, my Administration is working to stop the bullying and harassment of transgender children and their families. The Department of Justice has taken action to push back against extreme and un-American State laws targeting transgender youth and their families and the Department of Justice is partnering with law enforcement and community groups to combat hate and violence.”

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Biden, who is Catholic, has also banned religious artwork from the White House Easter egg competition.

This wicked sacrilege of the Christian faith outraged many faithful Americans and faith leaders.

The Biden administration then doubled and tripled down on this sacrilege later on Easter Sunday.

Now — a far left group called “Faith Forward” is running an ad questioning Donald Trump’s faith.

Faith Forward bills itself this way:

Faith Forward (formerly Faith 2020) was founded amid a pandemic to defeat the authoritarian threat to our democracy. In 2020, Faith Forward used geo-targeted digital ad strategy, text messaging, and targetted canvassing to persuade independents and motivate faith-rooted voters in 6 battleground states. Our ads targeted English and Spanish-speaking Latino religious voters, swing Catholics, and progressive religious voters and featured local voices in each swing state. Faith Forward also organized dozens of online events during the pandemic to engage specific religious audiences. After the 2020 election, Faith Forward played a significant leadership role in informing the public amidst rampant disinformation from the Trump Administration by participating in the Count Every Vote campaign, then hosted an emergency online prayer service rallying over 15,000 people after the January 6th Insurrection. Since 2021, Faith Forward continued to engage our audience in issues that will continue to challenge us in the coming year, including reproductive health, LGBTQ+ rights, the meaning of true religious freedom, the threat of Christian nationalism, climate justice, and much more. In December 2022, Faith Forward played a vital role in the Georgia Senate Runoff election with Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker by organizing events in the Black Belt to motivate Black voters to turn out once again to reelect Reverend Senator Warnock.

The group is just another radical anti-Trump leftist group.

Their latest ad rips Trump. The godless left is going after the religious voters with lies on top of lies.