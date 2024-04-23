Giant Laken Riley Billboard Truck Circles Biden’s Speaking Venue in Tampa

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Tampa, Florida to attack the 6-week abortion ban during remarks at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus.

Biden is hoping to shore up the Gen Z vote in Florida by attacking the state’s 6-week abortion ban that goes into effect May 1.

A giant Laken Riley billboard truck circled Biden’s speaking venue.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was recently murdered by a Venezuelan illegal.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Biden’s open border invitation.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

Joe Biden hesitated even to say Laken Riley’s name and he apologized for calling her killer an “illegal immigrant.”

“I’m not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country,” Biden said after he apologized to the illegal who killed Laken Riley.

The Laken Riley billboard truck circled Hillsborough Community College in Tampa on Tuesday.

“DON’T FORGET LAKEN RILEY”

“REJECT SOCIALISTS”

Senator Tim Scott welcomed Biden to Tampa.

