FRENCH FLOP: Diver Alexis Jandard Flops and Falls into Water as France Christens Its New Olympic Pool in front of Macron and Dignitaries – VIDEO

by
French diver Alexis Jandard flops off the board during the official christening of the Olympic pool.

It was a joyous occasion.
French officials christened the new Olympic Pool for the 2024 Games in Paris on Wednesday.

President Emanuel Macron and Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, were on hand for the celebration.

And at the chosen moment the officials hailed the opening of the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Paris.

Located in Seine-Saint-Denis, in the city of Saint-Denis, the venue will host the artistic swimming and diving events, as well as the preliminary phase of water polo.

Macron told the audience on Wednesday, “We want to welcome the world, our athletes to win a lot of medals and it to be an incredible moment of French pride.”

At that moment three synchronized divers took one bounce on the boards and dove into the pool.

Except that one diver, former Olympian Alexis Jandard, flopped and fell on the diving board and then rolled into the pool.

French pride.

Thanks for sharing!
