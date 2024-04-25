Fraternal Order Of Police Responds to Woke ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson: “Go Back To Your Pampered Life And Let The Heroes Handle This”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Woke ‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson coming under fire after an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) slamming President Trump, MAGA voters, and police officers.

He told THR, “I’m a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do. Love other people until death. It doesn’t mean we’re all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing.”

He added, “Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do,” before then attacking President Trump.

Ritchson continues, without merit, “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal,” Ritchson adding, “I don’t understand it.”

Ritchson also addressed the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old who was shot and killed during a drug warrant search in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2020.

Bounding into Comics reports:

Addressing the image the actor shared in August of 2020, the actor told THR, “That was a tragic case,” adding, “Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can’t really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me.” “We should completely reform the way that we do it. I mean, you shouldn’t have to spend more time getting an education as a hairstylist than as a cop who’s armed with a deadly weapon,” he went on to propose. “We should make it very hard for people to make mistakes or abuse power in our institutions.”

Now, The Fraternal Order of Police has responded to Ritchson’s comments on X.

“While Mr. Ritchson gets his face and forehead powdered on set, our officers are out doing a job he doesn’t have the courage to do.”

“While he gets to hear loud pops and have blanks fired at him, our officers feel the heat of the bullets as they pierce their skin. There are no take two’s or take three’s in real life Mr. Ritchson.”

“We have people who want to kill us and we play for keeps. Just another useless Hollywood actor, virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers around this country.”

“Go back to your pampered life and let the heroes handle this.”