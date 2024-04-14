Another Hollywood Actor Suffers TDS: Alan Ritchson Attacks Christians Who Support “Rapist” and “Con Man” Trump — “He’s Their Poster Child”

Alan Ritchson, known for his role as the lead character in Amazon Prime Video’s action-thriller series “Reacher,” has unleashed a barrage of criticisms against President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor delivered a scathing critique against President Trump, calling him “a rapist” and “a con man.”

The actor, a self-proclaimed Christian, expressed his bewilderment at the Christian church’s embrace of Trump, whom he views as fundamentally antithetical to Christian teachings.

“Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it,” Ritchson said.

“I’m a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do. Love other people until death. It doesn’t mean we’re all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing.”

“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do,” he added.

“It’s worth saying that the atrocities that are happening in the church that are being actively covered up, even to this day with people not being held accountable, is repulsive,” he said, adding, “I can’t for one second support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies.”

The interview turned to a 2020 Instagram post, showing the cop-hating liberal actor wearing a t-shirt with the message “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Viewers of his series are now calling for a boycott.

Alan Ritchson and his show “Reacher” deserve the Bud Light treatment. pic.twitter.com/M7YD7ZNFN5 — LivePDDave (@LivePDDave1) April 12, 2024

Former Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka blasted “meathead” Ritchson.