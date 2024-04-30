Feud Over: President Trump Confirms Meeting with Ron DeSantis to Discuss Future Strategies for ‘Making America Great Again’ — “November 5th is a BIG DAY!”

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed a reconciliation meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, indicating a potential alliance in their efforts for the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.

The Gateway Pundit reported the two political heavyweights, who have been at odds since a fiercely contested Republican primary, met for several hours on Sunday.

According to a post by Trump on Truth Social, the meeting took place at the scenic Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida, facilitated by Steve Witkoff, a mutual friend and influential real estate broker.

Trump expressed satisfaction with the meeting, noting, “I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. We had a great meeting yesterday. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Trump also highlighted the ongoing success of Florida under DeSantis’s leadership, emphasizing his appreciation for DeSantis’s commitment to the country’s future.

This meeting is the first known reconciliation since the end of the primaries, where both parties engaged in personal attacks, creating a rift within the Republican Party. In January, after withdrawing from the race, DeSantis endorsed Trump, but the relationship remained strained until this latest development.

The gathering was a strategic move orchestrated by allies of both Trump and DeSantis, who are keen to mend fences. Steve Witkoff played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the two figures, which could mark a new chapter in the GOP landscape.

Despite previous acrimony, the meeting was reportedly amicable, with DeSantis agreeing to support Trump’s campaign, which is currently trailing behind Joe Biden in fundraising efforts. Trump’s team is optimistic that DeSantis will not only endorse Trump but also actively participate in fundraising activities for the upcoming campaign.

This alliance has reignited speculation about DeSantis potentially being considered for the vice-presidential slot on Trump’s ticket. Although Trump had previously acknowledged DeSantis as a potential running mate, many of Trump’s staff and supporters still harbor resentment towards the Florida Governor for turning his back on Trump.

Furthermore, DeSantis had explicitly rejected the idea of being a vice-presidential candidate, reaffirming this stance in an interview on ‘Your World with Neil Cavuto.’

What is clear from Trump’s enthusiastic social media post is that both leaders are looking to the future, with Trump teasing, “November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!”