Trump Names Tim Scott Among Top Contenders for 2024 VP — Shortlist Also Includes DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Donalds, Noem, and Gabbard: “They’re All Good. They’re All Solid” (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump took the stage at the Greenville Convention Center on Tuesday for a pre-recorded town hall event hosted by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

During the interview, Trump discussed a variety of pressing issues but drew particular attention when detailing his criteria for selecting a vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Ingraham asked about Trump’s priorities for a running mate and whether he considered mirroring Biden’s pledge to select a female vice president.

Trump emphasized the importance of choosing someone who could immediately step up as a competent president if necessary. He praised Senator Tim Scott, who was in the audience, for his support and effectiveness, hinting at his potential as a VP candidate.

Laura Ingraham: When Biden ran, he pledged he was going to pick a female vice president in 2020. What qualities are you looking for in your vice presidential pick?

Trump: Well, always the first quality has to be somebody that you think will be a good president because if something should happen, you have to have somebody that’s going to be a great president. A lot of people are talking about that gentleman right over there [Tim Scott]. He has been much better for me than he was for himself. I watched his campaign, and he doesn’t like talking about himself, but, boy, does he talk about Trump. I called him. I said, “Tim, you’re better for me than you were for yourself.” He’s a fantastic person.”

Ingraham noted that the audience had mentioned several names as good VP choices, including entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Representative Byron Donalds, former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

When pressed on whether this list matched his own shortlist and when an announcement might be expected, Trump said they are his shortlist and gave a non-committal response, emphasizing the VP pick’s limited impact on the presidential race but acknowledged the importance of the role and the qualities he’s looking for in a candidate.

Ingraham: The audience has been asked who they think would be a good choice, and various names came up. One of them was, of course, Vivek Ramaswamy. He’s made a big splash. Ron DeSantis, who’s making an appearance today in South Carolina, we just found out. Obviously, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, and a big presence here for Tulsi Gabbard. Very interesting. And Kristi Noem as well, I should say. Are they all on your short list?

Trump: They are.

Ingraham: And when can we expect that you will announce your choice?

Trump: The one thing that always surprises me is that the VP choice has absolutely no impact. It’s whoever the president is. It just seems, I remember when Sarah Palin was actually picked, and she did have a big up, and then they just went after her at a level that nobody had seen. The Republicans themselves went after what they did.”

Trump: I think it’s very important. But look, first is that, as we said, it has to do with whoever is. It’s a very important position. For that reason, you would like to get somebody that could help you from the voter standpoint. And honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good. They’re all solid. And I always say I want people with common sense because there are so many things happening in this country that don’t make sense.

