CONFIRMED: Federal Government Giving Voter Registration Forms to Non-Citizen Refugees

The federal government is giving voter registration forms to non-citizen ‘refugees.’

According to South Carolina state representative and congressional candidate Adam Morgan, the federal government is including voter registration forms in packets at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?” Adam Morgan said on X.

“Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”” he said.

Attached to Adam Morgan’s post was a photo of the voter registration form included in the welcome packet for refugees.

It gets worse.

According to Rep. Adam Morgan, the refugee’s relative “mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens.”

“A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail,” Rep. Morgan said.

“None of this is by accident,” he said.

Morgan wrote in an update, “after calling the agencies and all parties involved, it appears the form was given by the STATE gov (SC Medicaid Office). The refugee confused the offices. We are set to pass a bill prohibiting non-citizens from voting in SC elections! Stop this nonsense in your state!”

Earlier this year Kamala Harris met with “voting rights leaders” at the White House to announce new ways the Biden regime will help register people to vote in 2024.

The Biden regime also announced plans to pay college kids to register voters.

AXIOS reported:

The Democratic plan includes a call to reinforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which has been weakened by recent Supreme Court decisions. Harris also is announcing new strategies that federal agencies will use to encourage millions of Americans to vote in November.