Biden Regime Announces Partnership with “Voting Rights Groups” to Register Voters for 2024 Election – Plan includes Paying College Kids to Register Voters

Kamala Harris met with “voting rights leaders” at the White House on Tuesday to announce new ways the Biden regime will help register Americans to vote in 2024.

The Biden regime announced plans to pay college kids to register voters.

AXIOS reported:

The Democratic plan includes a call to reinforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which has been weakened by recent Supreme Court decisions. Harris also is announcing new strategies that federal agencies will use to encourage millions of Americans to vote in November.