Biden Regime Announces Partnership with “Voting Rights Groups” to Register Voters for 2024 Election – Plan includes Paying College Kids to Register Voters

by
Kamala Harris met with leaders of “voting rights groups” at the White House to announce plans to pay students to register voters.

Kamala Harris met with “voting rights leaders” at the White House on Tuesday to announce new ways the Biden regime will help register Americans to vote in 2024.

The Biden regime announced plans to pay college kids to register voters.

AXIOS reported:

The Democratic plan includes a call to reinforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which has been weakened by recent Supreme Court decisions. Harris also is announcing new strategies that federal agencies will use to encourage millions of Americans to vote in November.

  • The Department of Health and Human Services will email voter registration information to every person — more than 20 million last year — who signs up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
  • Signage highlighting Vote.gov will now be visible to the 6 million people who visit the Social Security Administration’s more than 1,200 offices each year.
  • The Department of Interior will display Vote.gov signage in national park entrances and visitor centers across the country.
  • Voter registration information is now available in nearly 20 languages, including Chinese, Arabic and Navajo — up from just English and Spanish when President Biden and Harris were elected in 2020.

Between the lines: Harris is hosting a roundtable discussion Tuesday with representatives from more than 20 voting rights groups, to go over strategies for getting more information to voters.

  • Harris is asking the groups to promote voting on three national days of action: Juneteenth, the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act (Aug. 6) and National Voter Registration Day (Sept. 24 this year).
  • In a meeting with the groups last month, one key issue on the table was ongoing threats to the safety of election workers, which have led many volunteers to quit.

** Here is a copy of Kamala Harris’s remarks with Voting Rights Readers.

And here is video of Kamala’s presentation to the Voting Rights Leaders, via CSPAN.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?533863-1/vice-president-harris-meets-voting-rights-leaders

