FBI Quietly Releases Unclassified File on Ashli Babbitt… During the Solar Eclipse

While most Americans were dialed in on the solar eclipse, the FBI quietly released unclassified documents regarding Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran whom a Capitol Police officer killed on January 6th.

On April 8th, the FBI released a highly redacted 69-page file on details of Ashli Babbitt’s death, military background, and testimonies on Babbitt’s character.

On page three of the file, it was written, “BABBITT is deceased, and therefore, this case is not being nominated to TSDB.”

TSDB stands for “the terrorist screening data.

The TSDB “contains biographic and biometric identifying information (e.g., name, date of birth, photographs, iris scans, and/or fingerprints) of known and suspected terrorists.”

The fact the FBI even mentioned the TSDB goes to show the FBI viewed Americans inside of the Capitol as “terrorists” rather than American citizens who were simply frustrated with the way the 2020 election was conducted.

The file oddly made no mention of Capitol Police Officer Lt. Michael Byrd but instead generally stated Babbitt was “shot by police.”

The Gateway Pundit was the first publication to correctly identify Michael Byrd as Ashli Babbitt’s cold-blooded killer.

Later in the file, the FBI provides a brief overview of Babbitt’s personal information, such as her fingerprints, DMV records, and details regarding her military service.

Several pages were redacted that contained “anonymous tips” made by unnamed individuals through the FBI’s tip line.

One page of the file was an interview of an individual whose name was redacted.

The individual described Babbitt as a very outgoing and loving person who loved her family and country.

In the same interview, the person stated Ashli would “never go after someone physically.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Judicial Watch filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. government for the death of Babbitt.

