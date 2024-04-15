FBI Launches Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse that took the lives of six men.

The criminal probe by the FBI focuses on whether federal laws were violated by the 22-member crew on board the Dali and the ship’s owners.

According to NBC, the FBI is investigating whether the crew members knew the ship had potential mechanical problems.

On Monday morning, Federal agents boarded the Dali with search warrants.

A spokesperson for the FBI told the press, “The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The FBI’s investigation is separate from the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Previously, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Dali ship’s owner filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Federal Court, claiming no responsibility for the Key bridge’s collapse.

