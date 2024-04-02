Ship Company Owners Deny Fault in Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse in Latest Filing in Federal Court

The owner of the Dali ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last week has filed a court filing in U.S. Federal Court, claiming no responsibility for the Key bridge’s collapse.

In a court petition, Dali’s owner, Grace Ocean Private Limited, “denied any fault or neglect of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.”

Grace Ocean Private Limited and Dali’s ship manager, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, requested in the petition to be exonerated from all liability for the Key bridge’s collapse.

A portion of the filing obtained by Independent states, “The [bridge collapse] was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of [ship owner & operator], the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts [ship owner & operator] may be responsible.”

The filing also requests the court to cap any liability at $43.6 million.

The owners and manager of the cargo ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge last week and sent its metal frame tumbling into the river below have denied responsibility, as they tried to argue that they shouldn't be held liable for amounts larger than the new value of the damaged vessel. Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., the owner of the cargo ship Dali, and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., the ship's manager, filed a petition in federal court Monday denying any fault or neglect, according to the Baltimore Banner. "The [bridge collapse] was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of Petitioners, the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts Petitioners may be held responsible," the "limitation of liability" petition filed in the US District Court of Baltimore says, the Banner reports. "Alternatively, if any such faults caused or contributed to the [bridge collapse], or to any loss or damage arising out of the Casualty, which is denied, such faults were occasioned and occurred without Petitioners' privity or knowledge."

Over $60 million has already been approved by the Biden administration to remove debris from where the Baltimore Port bridge collapsed.