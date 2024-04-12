FBI Interrogated Trump’s Valet Driver without Trump’s Knowledge – And Turned Ambush Interview Into Perjury Trap: Court Docs

Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the public release of the FBI’s interview of Trump’s valet driver Walt Nauta.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the transcript of the May 2022 interview, the FBI interrogated Trump’s aide Walt Nauta – without Trump’s knowledge.

The FBI agents approached Walt Nauta and asked for a voluntary interview under the guise of national security interest (similar to the General Flynn ambush).

“On May 26, 2022, NAUTA participated in a voluntary interview with the FBI. During the interview, the FBI explained to NAUTA that the FBI was investigating how classified documents had been kept at The Mar-a-Lago Club, and the FBI asked NAUTA questions about the location and movement TRUMP’s boxes before TRUMP provided 15 boxes to NARA on January 17, 2022. NAUTA was represented by counsel, and the FBI advised NAUTA that the interview was voluntary and that he could leave at any time. The FBI also advised NAUTA that it was a criminal offense to lie to the FBI,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

According to the newly released transcript reviewed by this reporter, the FBI interrogated Walt Nauta without Trump’s knowledge.

“As far as [Trump] knows, I’m out jogging,” Walt Nauta told FBI agents when asked if Trump was aware he was in a secret meeting with the FBI.

The FBI agents also tried to push Walt Nauta into admitting he was more than just a cook in the Navy. They accused him of using the cook claims as a ‘cover.’

“I wish I was something – I wish I was Steven Seagal, but no,” Nauta told the agents.

The agents insisted Trump got “some stuff going on with this Russia stuff.”

Sure enough, it was a perjury trap and Walt Nauta was indicted along with Trump in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami last June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

Walt Nauta was told to move boxes after Trump received a subpoena in May 2023 for classified documents, according to the charging documents.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.