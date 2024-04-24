FBI Director Wray Again Warns of Potential Terror Attack in the US, ‘Not That Different’ from Concert Attack in Russia

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC News, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of a potential terror attack in the United States “which may be not that different from what you saw against the concert hall in Russia a few weeks ago from ISIS-K.”

Wray explained that there are “elevated fears about a coordinated terror attack in a public place” due to people being radicalized by the Israel/Gaza war.

“We are increasingly concerned [about] the potential for some kind of coordinated attack here in the homeland, which may be not that different from what you saw against the concert hall in Russia a few weeks ago from ISIS-K,” Wray said.

The concert attack left 144 people dead and many more injured.

Regarding protests on American college campuses, Wray said, the FBI is “keenly focused on working with state and local law enforcement, campus law enforcement, others to try to make sure that we stay ahead” of the threat of antisemitic violence” and prevent violence against the Jewish community.”

The FBI, he claimed, doesn’t monitor protests but does “share intelligence about specific threats of violence with campuses, with state and local law enforcement.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray says “We don’t monitor protests.” pic.twitter.com/t5xPnSips5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 23, 2024

Wray also took issue with former President Donald Trump referring to the January 6 prisoners as “hostages.”

The FBI Director says he sees those in prison or facing trial in January 6 cases not as hostages as President Trump has said, but “criminal defendants”. Lester Holt talks to Christopher Wray about that and more. pic.twitter.com/UPvMaU2PEO — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 23, 2024

“I see the defendants in the Jan. 6 cases as criminal defendants who are being charged with federal crimes, and are in front of independent courts as part of our legal system,” Wray said. “In our country, there are all sorts of people who are upset and angry about all sorts of things, about all sorts of people. But there is a right way under the First Amendment to express how upset you are. And violence — violence against law enforcement, destruction of federal property — is not it.”