FBI Director Chris Wray Warns of Coordinated Attack on US Weeks After Moscow Islamist Attack on Concert Hall and 3 Years of Joe Biden’s Open Borders

Over 11 million illegal aliens crossed the open border with Mexico since Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration has no idea how many entered the country, who they are, or where they went.
In late March Islamic terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, on a Friday afternoon. This occurred just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks at mass events.
145 Russians were slaughtered by the terrorists during the attack.
Russia blamed the attack on foreign Islamists who were then captured on their escape route to Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Chris Wray warned Congress that there is concern of a future coordinated attack on the US weeks after the Crocus Theater attack.
Now they warn us!… after three years of open borders!
Why is Chris Wray still in charge of the FBI/
The New York Post reported:
FBI Director Christopher Wray will warn lawmakers later Thursday that there is a growing fear among law enforcement officials of a “coordinated attack” inside the US — weeks after an ISIS assault on a concert hall in Moscow killed 145 people and wounded hundreds more.
“Our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home,” Wray will tell a House Appropriations subcommittee.
“But now, increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia concert hall a couple weeks ago.”
On March 22, four gunmen affiliated with ISIS-K, a terrorist group that largely operates out of Afghanistan and Pakistan, stormed Moscow’s Crocus City Hall ahead of a sold-out concert, killing at least 145 people and wounding 551 more.