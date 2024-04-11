FBI Director Chris Wray Warns of Coordinated Attack on US Weeks After Moscow Islamist Attack on Concert Hall and 3 Years of Joe Biden’s Open Borders

Over 11 million illegal aliens crossed the open border with Mexico since Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration has no idea how many entered the country, who they are, or where they went.

In late March Islamic terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, on a Friday afternoon. This occurred just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks at mass events.

145 Russians were slaughtered by the terrorists during the attack.

Russia blamed the attack on foreign Islamists who were then captured on their escape route to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Chris Wray warned Congress that there is concern of a future coordinated attack on the US weeks after the Crocus Theater attack.

Now they warn us!… after three years of open borders!

Why is Chris Wray still in charge of the FBI/

The New York Post reported: