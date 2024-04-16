Far-Left Radical BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Flips Out as Red States Divest From His Woke, ESG-Driven Company (AUDIO)

Radical left Blackrock CEO Larry Fink was caught on audio Friday completely losing his mind as red states cut off funds to his woke company, including the Texas Permanent School Fund’s decision to withdraw $8.5 billion last month.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, BlackRock is the largest asset management firm in the world, overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets. It was founded in 1988 by Fink.

The company used to focus solely on risk management and fixed-income securities management but has since attempted to force companies across America to adopt a social credit system akin to Communist China focused on Environment and Social Justice (ESG) or face penalties. This includes forcing companies to go along with the radical left’s DEI agenda and pressuring firms not to fund coal and other fossil fuel projects.

Bud Light’s partnership last year is a textbook example of how this scheme works.

Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers First, was the first to obtain audio of Fink losing his mind over Texas and other states defying his dangerous woke agenda.

LISTEN:

JUST IN: @BlackRock CEO Larry Fink *absolutely lost it* on their latest earnings call, after the Texas Permanent School Fund pulled $8.5 billion from the woke asset manager over their continued ESG activism: pic.twitter.com/ohTOoMKf4U — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 12, 2024

Relevant transcript:

Fink: I’ve spoken before about the fear we see today. Some are stoked by increasing political polarization in the world. Our industry and Blackrock have been the subject of political dialogue, mostly in the United States… We have done a better job of telling our story so people can make decisions based on FACTS, not lies or misinformation by others! Unfortunately, there are still others out there who put short-term politics and continuously lie about these issues. They are putting issues above the long-term fiduciary responsibilities. As a fiduciary, politics should never outweigh performance!

In addition to Texas, Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia have divested from Blackrock.

With more red states likely to join, we can look forward to more tantrums from Fink.