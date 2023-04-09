Report Reveals the Alarming Reason Why Bud Light and Nike are Shoving “Transgender” Dylan Mulvaney in America’s Face

Almost no one in America had ever heard of Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male pretending to be female before this year. Now he is suddenly all over the news.

The reason behind his sudden emergence is chilling. The New York Post exclusively revealed that The Human Rights Campaign, the forefront of the leftist LGBTQ mafia, is utilizing a social credit score to force companies like Nike and Anheuser-Busch to either advance their poisonous agenda.

These are precisely the tactics Chinese Communist Party (CCP) pulls with their citizens and companies when they say or do something contrary to the CCP’s mission.

In addition, the HRC publicly threatens organizations every year by sending a list of demands in person over what they want displayed in public. Clearly, Mulvaney was part of those marching orders.

The HRC is backed by hedge funds such as Blackrock and Vanguard, the top shareholders of most American publicly-traded corporations. Failure to advance the woke agenda would lead to these companies pulling their funds from Nike, Anheuser-Busch, and other major companies, leading to the loss of millions of dollars.

All of this means that major corporations actually lose more by not embracing the woke left than from angering conservatives. So much for the “get woke, go broke” slogan.

The New York Post reported: