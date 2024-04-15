Far-Left Activists Chant “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” During Conference in Chicago (VIDEO)

A frightening video that has gone viral on X shows an organizer with the Anti-War Committee Chicago teaching far-left activists how to chant “death to America” and “death to Israel” during an “anti-war” conference held at Teamster’s Union’s Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

The Free Press reported during a breakout session at the “anti-war” conference, Shabbir Rizvi, who serves as an organizer with Anti-War Committee Chicago, began to teach far-left activists how to chant “death to America” and “death to Israel” in the Persian language Farsi.

Rizvi told the radical leftists in attendance to chant “Marg bar Israel,” which in Farsi means “death to” or “down with” Israel.

After the death to Israel chants concluded, one person in attendance at the break-out session asked, “Can we get a marg bar America?”

Rizvi responded to the man’s request, saying, “We can get a ‘marg bar America.”

WATCH:

Anti-war activists in Chicago learn to chant “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” in Farsi. Read more from The FP’s @Olivia_Reingold: https://t.co/1jMM5ydhpp pic.twitter.com/z7T9AKNrF9 — The Free Press (@TheFP) April 14, 2024

Per The Free Press:

Joe Iosbaker, an organizer with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, which called October 7 a “good turn of events” in its press release about the terrorist attacks, tells me he supports Iran. His organization has since released a statement backing Iran, where citizens gathered to shout“Death to America” during their nation’s strike against Israel Saturday night. “We demand hands off Iran,” the statement says. “The people have power, and we will exercise it in the streets.” Earlier that day, before news of the attack broke, at a “breakout session” on “the anti-war movement,” Shabbir Rizvi, an organizer with Anti-War Committee Chicago, taught participants how to chant “death to Israel” and “death to America” in Farsi. “Marg bar Israel,” he chanted, leading a group of about 80 attendees along with him. A man draped in a Soviet flag bearing a gold hammer and sickle clapped his hands. A man in a full black denim outfit shouted out behind his N95—“Can we get a ‘marg bar America’?” “We can get a ‘marg bar America,’ ” Rizvi replied.

First Dearborn, now Chicago. Chants of ‘Death to America’ are becoming recurrent in American universities. Mass deportations are needed. pic.twitter.com/YVGNR6bIOi — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 14, 2024

Just a week earlier, the Gateway Pundit reported Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan, chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” during an Al-Quds Day rally.

