Elon Musk Breaks Down How Democrats Use Illegal Immigration to Rig Elections in Their Favor

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has revealed how the Democratic Party uses illegal immigration to rig the electoral system in its favor.

Posting on his X platform, Musk responded to the news that Democrats in the Senate had unaninamously voted down an amendment to stop illegal aliens from being counted in apportionment for congressional districts and the Electoral College.

He explained:

Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship! Senate Democrats just voted unanimously to defeat an amendment that would have stopped counting illegals for congressional seat apportionment and electoral college (presidential) votes. Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power! This is a major reason why the Biden administration is ushering in record levels of illegals and doing so few deportations.

Musk, himself an immigrant from South Africa, has recently stepped up his attacks on America’s broken immigration system as the border crisis worsens with every passing day.

On Friday, he rebutted claims from the left-wing media that he has become “anti-immigrant,” pointing out that he actually supports more legal immigration:

Because I am raising concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities, the press will often characterize me as “anti-immigrant”. As an immigrant myself, nothing could be further from the truth. I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense. Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship!

Musk’s comments come as thousands of illegal alliens flow through the border every day with the encouragement of the Biden regime. The issue has come even more into the spotlight recently following the brutal murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley by a Venezuelan gangster in Georgia.

Last October, it was reported that more than 10 million people had entered the country illegally since Biden took office in January 2021, inevitably shifting America’s demographic balance in the Democratic Party’s favor.