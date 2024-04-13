EXCLUSIVE: California Assemblyman Bill Essayli Discusses Legislation to End Sanctuary Protections and Release of Illegals Convicted for Sex Crimes Against Minors (VIDEO)

California State Assemblyman Bill Essayli spoke to The Gateway Pundit yesterday about new legislation to end California’s practice of releasing dangerous pedophile illegal immigrants back into the community and ignoring requests from ICE for deportation.
Essayli said California law enforcement is being “compelled by state law” to release illegal immigrants who are convicted of crimes back into the community. “The California legislature is very radical and extreme. They have passed sanctuary state laws that say it is illegal for any sheriff or any member of law enforcement to cooperate with ICE or to recognize any ICE detainers,” Essayli added.
According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “Detainers request that state or local law enforcement agencies maintain custody of the noncitizen for a period not to exceed 48 hours beyond the time the individual would otherwise be released, allowing ERO to assume custody for removal purposes in accordance with federal law.”
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Assemblyman Essayli announced on Wednesday his plans to introduce legislation that would require California law enforcement to comply with immigration authorities and allow them to detain and deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes against minors.
This comes after a Colombian illegal immigrant, who was previously convicted for sex crimes against a minor in California, was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts, last week.
MORE:
Assemblyman Essayli Introduces Bill for Immediate Deportation of Immigrant Sex Offenders Following Arrest of Illegal Immigrant Previously Convicted for Sex Crimes Against Minor (VIDEO)
Essayli released the following video statement on Wednesday after the illegal immigrant, who was convicted of sexual intercourse with a minor in California at the end of 2022, was released and arrested all the way in Boston, Massachusetts. This is despite receiving a prison sentence in California of about four years.
Essayli: Hi, I’m Assemblyman Bill Essayli here with an urgent legislative announcement. Recently, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Colombian illegal immigrant who had been convicted of sex crimes against a minor in the state of California. ICE issued a detainer to release him into their custody for deportation. San Bernadino was unable to honor the detainer due to California sanctuary state laws. Yes, the laws of California prohibit law enforcement from handing over convicted child pedophiles to ICE for purposes of deportation. This is unacceptable in a civilized society. That is why today I am announcing that I have introduced legislation to reverse this misguided policy in the state of California and allow law enforcement to hand over pedophiles, people convicted of child sex offenses, to immigration to deport them and to get them out of our country. They have no business remaining here. Thank God, ICE was able to find and apprehend this individual before he’s able to hurt anyone else. This should never happen, and as lawmakers, we have an obligation and a duty to protect the citizens of this nation. And that is what I intend to do with this bill. Thank you
Essayli joined The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson with more on Thursday.
Bill Essayli is running for re-election to represent California’s District 63 in the State Assembly. Learn more and support his campaign here!
Watch below:
Essayli: I woke up yesterday, and I saw Bill Melugin’s reporting. He does great work for the border. And he was reporting how ICE had arrested this pedophile, this child sex offender in Massachusetts, who was released from San Bernadino County Jail, and I immediately engaged because I know the Sheriff of San Bernardino, and it was not his fault. He was compelled by state law to release him into the community. The California legislature is very radical and extreme. They have passed sanctuary state laws that say it is illegal for any sheriff or any member of law enforcement to cooperate with ICE or to recognize any ICE detainers. It is illegal for them to do that, which is outrageous. So what I did is I had my staff craft a very narrow bill. Let’s make it very clear, if you’re a convicted child sex offender, you must be handed over to ICE, so it’s going to require local law enforcement to cooperate with immigration authorities when an illegal alien criminal has been convicted of sex crimes against children. That’s what the bill does.
Conradson: Why stop at just pedophiles? Don’t you agree that all sanctuary laws in the state should be abolished?
Essayli: 100%. I mean, if I was running the place, I would get rid of all of it. But we have a super-majority Democrat legislature here and what they usually do, their tactic is if you just bring a blanket policy, they’re gonna pull out a grandma or some sob story of some guy who was popped for smoking weed, and they say, “oh, it’s not fair to deport this person who’s part of our community, blah, blah, blah.” So, to avoid all those ridiculous arguments, I brought a very narrow bill. So I said, let’s just focus on illegal aliens, who’ve done the worst thing ever, which is commit a horrible act against a child. So, what is your excuse? I want to hear from the Democrats. What is your explanation and justification for shielding that individual from deportation? So, it’s a strategy to hold them accountable and expose their extreme, radical viewpoint. We did something similar last year with SB14, where we try to make child sex trafficking a serious felony. It initially was killed in the Public Safety Committee, and because of the outcry from the public, Newsom actually picked up the phone and called the Speaker of the Assembly and said, “What the hell are you guys doing? You guys need to reverse this.” It was making him look bad. So, we’ll see if we can shame them into doing the right thing again here.
Conradson: he was arrested on sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a minor. It carried a prison sentence of about four years, how have you figured out how he got out of prison or custody so quickly?
Essayli: What they’ve done with the prison system in California is a whole nother story. They have dumped prisoners out on the street because of our laws here. We went from 180,000 prisoners; now we’re down to 90,000 prisoners. So, what they’ve done is they’ve made it harder to keep people in prison for a long time. So, it’s not uncommon for people to serve no more than half their sentence in the state of California. So, if you’re sentenced to four years, you’ll never do more than two years, and now they’re coming up with all kinds of credits and ways to expedite even that timeline to get people out of prison.
Conradson: I thought you asked a great question on Twitter. Why California Democrats support pedophiles. Do you know why that might be?
Essayli: Well, let’s see what they have to say. I’m gonna give them the opportunity to respond. So, I posed the question because that’s the effect of their policy is they are shielding and protecting pedophiles. So, let’s see; maybe that wasn’t their intent, and now they have the opportunity to do the right thing. And if not, then they can explain to us why they seek to protect pedophiles. I’d like to know the answer myself.
Conradson: Do you find it strange that the same party protecting these pedophiles is the same party that’s pushing this perverted sexual education, telling kids they are old enough and mature enough to choose their own gender and sexual identities in public schools?
Trending: After Demanding Mob Confront Trump Officials in Restaurants – Mad Maxine Waters Whines After She’s Confronted in Restaurant, Plays Race Card (VIDEO)
Essayli: Make no mistake the Democrat Party, the radical elements of the Democratic Party are after your kids. They want to raise your kids. They want to indoctrinate your kids. And so it is totally consistent. With their radical ideology, because they’re making a play for the next generation. And look, if you can convince a child that they can pick any number of genders, you can pretty much convince them of anything. So they’re making a play to separate children from their parents.