EXCLUSIVE: California Assemblyman Bill Essayli Discusses Legislation to End Sanctuary Protections and Release of Illegals Convicted for Sex Crimes Against Minors (VIDEO)

California State Assemblyman Bill Essayli spoke to The Gateway Pundit yesterday about new legislation to end California’s practice of releasing dangerous pedophile illegal immigrants back into the community and ignoring requests from ICE for deportation.

Essayli said California law enforcement is being “compelled by state law” to release illegal immigrants who are convicted of crimes back into the community. “The California legislature is very radical and extreme. They have passed sanctuary state laws that say it is illegal for any sheriff or any member of law enforcement to cooperate with ICE or to recognize any ICE detainers,” Essayli added.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “Detainers request that state or local law enforcement agencies maintain custody of the noncitizen for a period not to exceed 48 hours beyond the time the individual would otherwise be released, allowing ERO to assume custody for removal purposes in accordance with federal law.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Assemblyman Essayli announced on Wednesday his plans to introduce legislation that would require California law enforcement to comply with immigration authorities and allow them to detain and deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes against minors.

This comes after a Colombian illegal immigrant, who was previously convicted for sex crimes against a minor in California, was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts, last week.

MORE:

Essayli released the following video statement on Wednesday after the illegal immigrant, who was convicted of sexual intercourse with a minor in California at the end of 2022, was released and arrested all the way in Boston, Massachusetts. This is despite receiving a prison sentence in California of about four years.

Essayli: Hi, I’m Assemblyman Bill Essayli here with an urgent legislative announcement. Recently, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Colombian illegal immigrant who had been convicted of sex crimes against a minor in the state of California. ICE issued a detainer to release him into their custody for deportation. San Bernadino was unable to honor the detainer due to California sanctuary state laws. Yes, the laws of California prohibit law enforcement from handing over convicted child pedophiles to ICE for purposes of deportation. This is unacceptable in a civilized society. That is why today I am announcing that I have introduced legislation to reverse this misguided policy in the state of California and allow law enforcement to hand over pedophiles, people convicted of child sex offenses, to immigration to deport them and to get them out of our country. They have no business remaining here. Thank God, ICE was able to find and apprehend this individual before he’s able to hurt anyone else. This should never happen, and as lawmakers, we have an obligation and a duty to protect the citizens of this nation. And that is what I intend to do with this bill. Thank you

Essayli joined The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson with more on Thursday.

Bill Essayli is running for re-election to represent California’s District 63 in the State Assembly. Learn more and support his campaign here!

Watch below: