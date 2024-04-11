Assemblyman Essayli Introduces Bill for Immediate Deportation of Immigrant Sex Offenders Following Arrest of Illegal Immigrant Previously Convicted for Sex Crimes Against Minor (VIDEO)

California State Assemblyman Bill Essayli announced on Wednesday his plans to introduce legislation that would require California law enforcement to comply with immigration authorities and allow them to detain and deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes against minors.

“It is completely unacceptable that California law currently requires local law enforcement to protect illegal immigrant pedophiles from deportation under our ‘sanctuary state’ policy. I am amending AB 2641 to correct this gross injustice, remarked Assemblyman Bill Essayli. “As the son of legal immigrants, I was raised to love our country and respect the law. Anyone here in this country illegally who dares commit a sex crime against a minor must be prosecuted and deported expeditiously–this is common sense,” added Assemblyman Bill Essayli. The language of AB 2641 is currently being amended and will be available in the coming days as it moves through the California Legislature.

This comes after a Colombian illegal immigrant, who was previously convicted for sex crimes against a minor in California, was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts, last week.

While illegally in the United States on an expired visa, the Colombian national was convicted in December 2022 of sexual intercourse with and oral copulation of a minor, which carried a combined prison sentence of four years. However, the illegal immigrant and child sex offender was later released from California state custody on an unknown date, and he moved to Massachusetts.

It is currently unclear why he was released without serving the full term of his sentence.

According to an announcement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, San Bernardino County refused to honor ICE’s request for advance notification of release to the San Bernardino County-West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California before the illegal was released into the public.

Essayli states, “the laws of California prohibit law enforcement from handing over convicted child pedophiles to ICE for purposes of deportation,” making it so that San Bernadino County could not legally comply with ICE’s requests.

“On April 2, deportation officers from ERO Boston took him into custody and served him with a warrant for his arrest and a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. The Colombian noncitizen will remain in ICE custody pending his removal proceedings,” reads the announcement from ICE.

NEW: ICE says San Bernardino County, CA ignored their detainer request and released a Colombian sex offender from custody who had been convicted of sex crimes against a California minor. He made his way to Massachusetts, & Boston based ICE officers found & arrested him last week.

Assemblyman Bill Essayli chimed in, asking, “Why do California Democrats support pedophiles?”

San Bernardino was FORCED by state law to protect this pedophile because of our sanctuary state laws. This is completely unacceptable. As a California legislator, I will not stop until we get these misguided policies reversed. Why do California Democrats support pedophiles? https://t.co/JaDSfGbfzl — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) April 10, 2024

Essayli released a video statement earlier, announcing his plans to “end California’s Sanctuary State for illegal immigrant pedophiles” with legislation he says will “require law enforcement to comply with federal immigration authorities in cases involving illegals convicted of child sex crimes.”

Essayli: Hi, I’m Assemblyman Bill Essayli here with an urgent legislative announcement. Recently, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Colombian illegal immigrant who had been convicted of sex crimes against a minor in the state of California. ICE issued a detainer to release him into their custody for deportation. San Bernadino was unable to honor the detainer due to California sanctuary state laws. Yes, the laws of California prohibit law enforcement from handing over convicted child pedophiles to ICE for purposes of deportation. This is unacceptable in a civilized society. That is why today I am announcing that I have introduced legislation to reverse this misguided policy in the state of California and allow law enforcement to hand over pedophiles, people convicted of child sex offenses, to immigration to deport them and to get them out of our country. They have no business remaining here. Thank God, ICE was able to find and apprehend this individual before he’s able to hurt anyone else. This should never happen, and as lawmakers, we have an obligation and a duty to protect the citizens of this nation. And that is what I intend to do with this bill. Thank you