Eric Trump: “So With All the Power of Air Force One and With All the Power of the Executive Branch, Biden Can’t Have Anybody Show Up, Yet My Father Is Drawing These Massive Crowds” (VIDEO)

Eric Trump was on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today with Maria Bartiromo.

The 45th President’s son discussed a few topics which included Biden’s inability to draw a crowd.

“So with all the power of Air Force One and with all the power of the Executive Branch, Biden can’t have anybody show up, yet my father is drawing these massive crowds,” Eric Trump said.

He also discussed the chaos in the US with protests from extremist groups.

“We’ve become an embarrassment to the entire world. We’re getting ripped off. Wars are breaking out all over the place, protests are happening. You have people in this country who are chanting ‘death to America’, ‘death to America’ in the United States of America,” Eric Trump continued.

Watch:

Today on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Trump Organization Executive Vice President @EricTrump spoke about the state of America under President Biden.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Ol4lOM6IxZ — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) April 28, 2024

Eric Trump also discussed President Trump’s tireless effort to campaign while also having to be in court.

“He will be going to what, Michigan and Wisconsin on the one day off?” Maria Bartiromo asked.

“That’s right he’s going all over the place and his stamina Maria, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life, I’ve just never seen it. He’ll be in trial all day long relentlessly being attacked by a corrupt judge, you know who’s literally family is apparently profiting off of this whole thing. Only to step out and go do events at bodegas, and wake up and speak to union workers, and go to Michigan and go to Pennsylvania, and go to Ohio and go to all the other swing states. The guy is really a remarkable human being,” Eric Trump continued.

Watch:

According to a recent swing state poll, Biden is running behind President Trump in six swing states.