EPIC: Trump Mocks Dementia Joe Over ‘Trans Visibility Day,’ Declares Election Day Will Be ‘Christian Visibility Day’

President Donald Trump brutally mocked Joe Biden over his decision to issue a proclamation declaring Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Visibility Day.’

“Election Day, November 5th, will be the most important day in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will also be Christian Visibility Day, the biggest turnout of Christians in the history of our Country!”

Trump’s comments come after Biden issued a proclamation about Trans Visibility Day coinciding with Easter Sunday, a move Trump’s campaign denounced as “blasphemous.”

Biden’s declaration stated:

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives. I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.

Trump’s campaign responded:

It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Biden’s apologists have since pointed out that Transgender Visibility Day falls on March 31st every year and this year it happened to coincide with Easter.

Yet given that transgenders already have multiple other days desginated in their honor, such as ‘Trans Day of Remembrance,’ as well as an entire month for ‘Pride’ related activities, the anti-Christian message was received loud and clear. While Biden professes to be a “devout Catholic,” the reality is he is anything but.