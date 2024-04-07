Don Lemon, Who Described White Men as ‘America’s Biggest Terror Threat,’ Marries White Man in New York

Former CNN host Don Lemon is now a married man.

The 58-year-old, who recently launched his own eponymous show, tied the knot to his partner Tim Malone at a wedding in New York City on Saturday and made every effort to let the world know by splashing photos of the ceremony across social media.

US Weekly reports:

The ceremony also incorporated marriage traditions from both Lemon and Malone’s cultures. Malone’s two sisters led the guests in a “big Irish blessing.” At the end of the ceremony, the newlyweds jumped over a broom, paying respect to the symbolic way enslaved people in the American South recognized their marriages. The couple hired out the entire bottom floor of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar (where they had their first date) in Manhattan for the weekend, a source confirmed to Us ahead of the wedding. The source also shared that among the celebrity guests expected to attend include Clive Davis, Joy Behar, Matt Laur, Sex and the City creator Darren Star, Tamron Hall as well as Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, among others.

However, many netizens could not help but notice that Malone is a white man, which is ironic given that Lemon spent most of his career at CNN attacking white people. His most famous quote was back in 2018 when he warned that white men represented the “biggest terror threat” in modern America.

“So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right. And we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on — they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So, what do we do about that?”

The popular X account End Wokeness pointed out that Lemon is far from alone in shacking up with a white person after publicly deriding them.

“White men are the most dangerous threat to our democracy” starter pack: pic.twitter.com/sbqJG3xqGU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2024

Other individuals to have done so include Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.