DISRESPECTFUL: You Won’t BELIEVE Immigrants’ Reaction to FREE STUFF | Beyond the Headlines

You would think if you were coming from your home country — which is ravaged by poverty, violence, and a lack of resources — then you would be thankful for ANYTHING you could get in a first-world, prosperous nation such as America, right? Well, despite the Denver mayor making BIG CUTS in public services to accommodate these migrants.. they unfortunately don’t feel the same, to say the least.

Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more in today’s Beyond the Headlines!

Beyond The Headlines

