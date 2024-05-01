DHS Data Exposes Over 45 U.S. Cities as Destinations for Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Through Biden’s Parole Program — 80% Were Flown to Red State Florida

Internal data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has uncovered that hundreds of thousands of migrants have been flown into over 45 U.S. cities through the Biden regime’s Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) mass parole program.

On January 5, 2023, the Biden regime unveiled a plan to provide ‘safe and orderly pathways to the United States’ for up to 30,000 individuals monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Known as the CHNV program—short for Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans—it grants eligible people from these nations who have a U.S. sponsor and pass a background check the opportunity to live and work in the U.S. legally for two years under ‘humanitarian parole.’

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Biden regime has been operating secret charter flights to transport illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities. This covert operation has been ongoing amidst an unprecedented influx of illegal aliens across the southern border.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a think tank known for advocating tighter immigration controls, reported that these obscure flights have facilitated the entry of approximately 320,000 illegal aliens into at least 43 different airports in the US. These figures were disclosed for the period ranging from January through December 2023.

In a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, lawyers for CBP refused to reveal details about the program, citing potential national security vulnerabilities, according to the Daily Mail.

The news outlet reported:

The administration first said it would not reveal which airports the undocumented aliens were transported, citing a ‘law enforcement exception’ in the refusal to hand over information. But new information from CIS lawsuit reveals the locations were not disclosed due to fear ‘bad actors’ would inflict harm on public safety or the information would create law enforcement vulnerabilities. CBP lawyers wrote that revealing the airports would ‘reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports.’ That would in turn reveal ‘operational vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors altering their patterns of conduct, adopting new methods of operation, and taking other countermeasures.’

21 Republican-led states, spearheaded by Texas, filed a lawsuit against the Biden regime.

The lawsuit alleges:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented a new visa program under the guise of preventing unlawful border crossings between ports of entry, allowing up to 360,000 individuals annually from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to be “paroled” into the United States for two years or more, with eligibility for work authorization, bypassing Congressional legislation.

The DHS’s parole authority is highly restricted by Congress, intended for use only in urgent humanitarian cases or for significant public benefit on a case-by-case basis. The new parole program, however, enables advance authorization for entry into the U.S. without any legal basis.

The established parole program does not comply with the legal requirements of being case-specific, addressing urgent humanitarian needs, or providing significant public benefit. Instead, it essentially creates a new visa program for hundreds of thousands of individuals without any legal right to enter the U.S., contradicting Congressional mandates.

In creating this unauthorized program, DHS neglected to follow the required notice-and-comment rulemaking process under the Administrative Procedure Act, opting instead for unilateral action to admit numerous individuals without legal entry rights.

Plaintiff States, including Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming, claim substantial and irreparable harm due to DHS’s misuse of its parole authority, leading to the potential influx of hundreds of thousands more individuals into their jurisdictions.

DHS is accused of lacking the authority to admit over a third of a million illegal aliens into the U.S. annually as proposed by this program.

The document urges the court to prohibit, declare illegal, and nullify DHS’s unauthorized parole program.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton rejected the lawsuit on the grounds that the states failed to demonstrate any direct injury caused by the program.

The regime’s decision to allow such a significant number of individuals to enter the U.S. by air each month is seen as part of a broader strategy to “mitigate” the surging numbers of illegal aliens crossing the border, Reuters reported.

Now… Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin disclosed DHS data showing that a significant portion of these migrants, about 80%, were flown into Florida, targeting cities such as Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa. This data, obtained by the House Committee on Homeland Security through a DHS subpoena, shines a light on the breadth and scale of the operation.

During the eight-month period from January to August 2023, nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants were flown into the U.S., with the following cities receiving the highest numbers:

Miami, FL: 91,821 Ft. Lauderdale, FL: 60,461 New York City, NY: 14,827 Houston, TX: 7,923 Orlando, FL: 6,043 Los Angeles, CA: 3,271 Tampa, FL: 3,237 Dallas, TX: 2,256 San Francisco, CA: 2,052 Atlanta, GA: 1,796

In total, Florida received 161,562 out of the 199,986 illegal migrants flown into various states under a program initiated by the Biden regime, accounting for 80% of the total.

The subpoena response also indicated a staggering backlog of 1.6 million applicants waiting for DHS approval to fly to the U.S. under the parole program as of October 2023, according to Melugin.

DHS’s own response to the subpoena acknowledged that individuals paroled into the U.S. are, by definition, inadmissible, including those under CHNV processes.

Melugin added, CBP data confirms that at least 404,000 migrants have entered the U.S. via the CHNV program, with numbers from specific countries as follows:

154,000 Haitians

95,000 Venezuelans

84,000 Cubans

69,000 Nicaraguans

EXCLUSIVE: Internal DHS data reveals the 45+ U.S. cities that hundreds of thousands of migrants have flown into via the Biden administration’s controversial “CHNV” mass parole program.

The data was obtained by @HomelandGOP via a subpoena to DHS, and was provided to @FoxNews.

Senior Advisor to President Trump and Founder of America First Legal Stephen Miller weighed in and wrote, “Biden is flying illegals en masse into swing states before voting begins while, at the same time, his DOJ battles against voter ID and his party (successfully) opposes citizenship verification to vote. If this isn’t a criminal conspiracy to interfere in US elections, nothing is.”

Joe Hoft previously reported on how Illegals are being registered to vote in Florida. This is likely the case in many other states.

The path non-citizens who cross our border illegally take to get on voter rolls in Florida is as follows. There are some loopholes and practices that allow this to happen:

Cross the US border illegally Get arrested and get immigration court or asylum application paperwork Use immigration court or asylum application paperwork to get a Florida driver’s license, state ID (per s 322.08), or a social security number Sign up for Florida food or medical assistance using the same immigration court or asylum paperwork. An illegal will then receive a solicitation to register to vote in the mail from the government because they signed up for assistance. Just fill out and mail in the voter registration application provided with the solicitation letter (per interpretation of s 97.058). A solicitation letter from The Department of Children and Family Services to a person that appears to be a non-citizen based on a public records search is attached. The Spanish version is what was mailed. Register to vote using your driver license or social security number. If you have neither, just check the box for no ID. No one checks to see if you are a citizen. They just check to see you checked the box on the application saying you are a citizen (per interpretation of s 98.045). Vote. If you get caught plead plausible deniability or entrapment because you were solicited by the government to register to vote.

Here is the solicitation letter from Florida noted above:

