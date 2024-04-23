DEVELOPING: Judge Merchan Weighs Whether Trump Violated Gag Order in ‘Hush Money’ Trial – Audaciously Accuses Trump’s Lawyer of ‘Losing All Credibility’

President Trump was back in court on Tuesday morning in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial in New York City.

Prosecutors last week filed a motion to hold President Trump in contempt for ‘violating’ Judge Merchan’s expanded gag order which barred the former president from criticizing his family members.

Judge Merchan on Tuesday held a hearing on Bragg’s request to hold Trump in contempt of court and fined for violating his gag order. The judge said he is going to wait to rule on whether Trump violated the gag order. It is unclear when he will actually issue the ruling.

According to AP, President Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche told the court that Trump “is being very careful to comply” with the gag order.

Judge Merchan, whose daughter is making tens of millions of dollars off of his case against Trump, blasted Todd Blanche: “You’re losing all credibility.”

Trump slammed Judge Merchan during a break on Tuesday.

“HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors last Thursday claimed Trump violated the court’s gag order ‘seven more times.’

Bragg’s office last Monday asked the court to impose a $1,000 sanction for each of the 3 prior Truth Social posts, order Trump to take them down, and warn him that further violations would result in jail time.

The DA’s office was referring to was related to a New York Post article bashing Michael Cohen as a “serial perjurer.”

Last Thursday, prosecutors claimed Trump violated the gag order seven more times since Monday when he quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Trump posted to Truth Social last Wednesday: “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury,” Jesse Watters

DEVELOPING…