Democrats Warn DC Journos a Trump Victory Could Make This the “Last” White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents Association Dinner being held Saturday night is a D.C. institution first held in 1921 that awards reporters and raises scholarship money for journalism students. In recent decades the dinner has become a monster weekend bash for the media and the government officials they cover. Pre and after dinner parties and brunches bookend the dinner that has come to be known as the Nerd Prom. Media outlets vie with each other to get the best celebrity and government guests for their tables.

The dinner is traditionally attended by the president (since 1924)–who is roasted by a comedian (except Obama) and then makes his own speech written by joke writers. However that tradition was broken when President Trump refused to play the fool to the assembled government and media conspirators conniving to drive him from office. Trump did not attend the dinner once in the four years of his presidency, becoming the first president who did not attend at least one dinner. (Trump famously attended the 2011 dinner where Obama torched him, making some think that provided motivation for his 2016 presidential run. Video at end of article.)

This year’s dinner will be attended by senior Trump campaign advisor Chris LaCivita, according to People magazine which published a list of celebrity guests for the dinner. LaCivita is a guest of CNN, as is senior Biden campaign official Mike Donilon.

NBC’s table is stocked with senior Biden officials: Jeff Zients, White House chief of staff; Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security; Janet Yellen, secretary of the Treasury; Bill Burns, CIA director; Ben LaBolt, White House communications director; Lisa Monaco, U.S. deputy attorney general.

But now, with Trump routinely leading Joe Biden in polling about six months from election day, the Democratic Party sent a press release to reporters this week warning this could be the “last” Correspondents’ Dinner if Trump is elected (hint, hint.)

Democrat rapid response director Alex Floyd posted, “NEW: @DNCWarRoom hopes everyone has a good time this weekend, because if Donald Trump wins in November, this Saturday could also be known as the *last* White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (But we’ll make sure that does not happen).”

The press release then went on to list Trump bashing media reports to remind reporters suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome what life was like for them under a Trump presidency.

Reports like those above tend to create more Trump voters, even if they drive the likes of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to early morning fits of rage.

Note: Starting in 1999 and running straight through the early 2010s, this writer protested liberal media bias outside the dinner with the FReepers from Free Republic. Our gathering, while direct and passionate, will likely be looked back on with relief after Hamas supporting communists and Islamists protest this year’s dinner.

Paul Bond, formerly with The Hollywood Reporter, wrote about the FReepers’ tribute protest for Andrew Breitbart outside the 2012 dinner.

That’s so cool you remembered me and that story. Thanks for jogging my memory. Great having drinks with you guys that night as I typed out the story in the bar, as I recall. I’m surprised that story survived, as THR purged a lot of my old (and best!) stories a while ago. — Paul Bond (@WriterPaulBond) April 27, 2024

