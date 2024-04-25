REPORT: Anti-Israel Protesters Planning to ‘Shut Down’ the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner or ‘Nerd Prom’ is happening this weekend on Saturday night. This is the night where a bunch of DC and NYC journalists get together with Democrats and make fun of Republicans for a few hours.

According to new reports, the anti-Israel mob is also planning to attend the event, which could be very interesting.

Most of the journalists who will be attending are ideologically aligned with the protesters, so there shouldn’t be any problems, right?

The Washington Examiner reports:

Pro-Palestinian protests aim to ‘shut down’ Biden, journalist ‘Nerd Prom’ Pro-Palestinian groups and journalists are readying a rally to shut down the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday at the Washington Hilton over the Biden administration’s handling of the Gaza-Hamas crisis. “Shut down the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” one group, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said in an online message. They are calling for protesters to gather down the street from the hotel two hours before the glitzy dinner begins. Another group, the Committee to Protect Journalists, is urging a boycott by White House reporters who suspend their arms-length relationship with Biden aides for a night of elbow rubbing at the so-called “nerd prom.” “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an embodiment of media manipulation, trading journalistic ethics for access. For journalists to fraternize at an event with President Biden and Vice President Harris would be to normalize, sanitize, and whitewash the administration’s role in genocide,” said the committee.

Check out the poster below:

Pro-Palestinian protests aim to ‘shut down’ Biden, journalist ‘Nerd Prom’ 'The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an embodiment of media manipulation, trading journalistic ethics for access.'https://t.co/7V2y9Bgmmh via @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/u1ZkCysgcp — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 24, 2024

Code Pink is pushing this because of course they are.

SATURDAY Join us to SHUT DOWN the White House Correspondents' Dinner and honor Palestinian journalists! 5PM

1865 Kalorama Rd NWhttps://t.co/TicR9ltcfC pic.twitter.com/vRZmTjBpdQ — CODEPINK (@codepink) April 24, 2024

Most journalists don’t seem to have a problem with these protesters taking over college campuses, so they should have no problem with the same thing happening at their event.