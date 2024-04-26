DEI FAIL: Secret Service Agent Assigned to Kamala Harris Threw Menstrual Pads at Other Agents Before Getting Into Brawl at Joint Base Andrews



Michelle Herczeg

Major DEI fail.

Who vetted this agent?

As previously reported, an armed Secret Service agent assigned to Kamala Harris got into a physical fight with other agents at Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning.

According to reports, the problem agent, identified as Michelle Herczeg, began acting aggressively, speaking gibberish and shouting incoherently at other agents while they were near the lounge at JBA.

Herczeg reportedly threw menstrual pads at another agent before getting into a brawl a JBA.

RealClearPolitics reported that Herczeg grabbed a male agent’s personal cell phone and began deleting apps on it before she completely melted down.

Agent Herczeg had to be physically restrained and her firearm was taken away from her. She was handcuffed and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Herczeg then chest-bumped and shoved her superior, then tackled him and punched him. The agents involved in restraining Herczeg were especially concerned because she still had her gun in the holster. They wrestled her to the ground, took the gun from her, cuffed her, and then removed her from the terminal,” RealClearPolitics reported.

One other agent was also hospitalized.

Kamala Harris was at the Naval Observatory at the time of the fight.

The New York Post reported that agent Herzceg previously filed a $ 1 million gender discrimination lawsuit against the city of Dallas while she was a police officer.

RealClearPolitics reported: