Armed Secret Service Agent Assigned to Kamala Harris Gets Into Fight with Other Agents at Joint Base Andrews, Has to be Physically Restrained

An armed Secret Service agent assigned to Kamala Harris got into a physical fight with other agents at Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning.

According to reports, the problem agent began acting aggressively, speaking gibberish and shouting incoherently at other agents while they were near the lounge at JBA.

The problem agent had to be physically restrained and his firearm was taken away from him. He was handcuffed and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

One other agent was also hospitalized.

Kamala Harris was at the Naval Observatory at the time of the fight.

“The USSS remains in a temporary holding pattern until further information becomes available, the sources said. After the agent receives additional medical attention and further evaluation, it will be determined if they can return to work. An internal review will be conducted and the USSS will assess if the agent’s top secret security clearance will be removed for medical or disciplinary reasons, sources explained.” CBS News reported.

CBS News reported:

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris exhibited “distressing behavior” Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews and was hospitalized, authorities said. Harris was not present at the airbase at the time. In a statement provided to CBS News, the U.S. Secret Service said that at about 9 a.m. local time Monday, the agent “began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing. The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned.” Two sources briefed on the situation told CBS News the agent spouted gibberish, was speaking incoherently and provoked another officer physically. According to sources, the agent in question pushed the special agent in charge while they were near the lounge of Joint Base Andrews.

There are reportedly DEI concerns about the hiring of the problem agent involved in the fight.