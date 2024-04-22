Corrupt Judge Merchan Will Shut Down Trial Early Monday So Alternate Juror Can See Dentist – But Same Judge Won’t Allow President Trump to Attend His Son’s Graduation!

According to sources, corrupt New York Judge Juan Merchan will reportedly shut down the latest lawfare trial against President Trump early today so that an alternate juror can visit the dentist.

The Boston Herald reported:

Donald Trump’s hush money trial will adjourn earlier than expected on Monday to accommodate an alternate juror’s emergency dental appointment in the afternoon. Judge Juan M. Merchan had previously planned to adjourn the trial at 2 p.m. because of Passover, but will now adjourn the case at 12:30 p.m. He plans to end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday for the holiday.

This is the same conflicted judge who will NOT allow President Donald Trump to attend his son’s graduation ceremony.

Ben Bergquam reported this breaking news on The War Room.