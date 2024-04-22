Corrupt Judge Merchan Will Shut Down Trial Early Monday So Alternate Juror Can See Dentist – But Same Judge Won’t Allow President Trump to Attend His Son’s Graduation!

Radical NY Judge Juan Merchan

According to sources, corrupt New York Judge Juan Merchan will reportedly shut down the latest lawfare trial against President Trump early today so that an alternate juror can visit the dentist.

The Boston Herald reported:

Donald Trump’s hush money trial will adjourn earlier than expected on Monday to accommodate an alternate juror’s emergency dental appointment in the afternoon.

Judge Juan M. Merchan had previously planned to adjourn the trial at 2 p.m. because of Passover, but will now adjourn the case at 12:30 p.m. He plans to end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday for the holiday.

This is the same conflicted judge who will NOT allow President Donald Trump to attend his son’s graduation ceremony.

“It Looks Like He Will Not Allow Me to Go to the Graduation of My Son” – Trump Speaks Out After Corrupt Judge Merchan Won’t Allow Him to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation (VIDEO)

Ben Bergquam reported this breaking news on The War Room.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

