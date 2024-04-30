“Constitutionally Protected Coverage” Fox News Refuses to Back Down After Hunter Biden Threatens ‘Revenge Porn’ Defamation Suit

Fox News on Tuesday hit back after Hunter Biden threatened a ‘revenge porn’ defamation suit.

Hunter Biden launched a war against Fox News with a defamation lawsuit.

“Hunter Biden’s legal team wrote that they anticipate “imminent” litigation against Fox News and requested that prominent Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters and Maria Bartiromo, preserve documentation.” Axios reported.

The lawsuit alleges “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.”

Hunter’s attorneys demanded Fox News remove the “intimate images of Mr. Biden depicting him in the nude as well as engaged in sex acts,” from all of their platforms claiming the images were “hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material.”

The images from Hunter’s laptop from hell were not hacked or stolen. He abandoned his laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Fox News called its reporting on Hunter Biden and the salacious contents from his laptop from hell “Constitutionally protected coverage.”

Per CNN: In response to the lawsuit threats, a Fox News Media spokesperson defended the network’s “constitutionally protected coverage” of Hunter Biden, a “public figure who has been the subject of investigations by both the Department of Justice and Congress.”

“Consistent with the First Amendment, Fox News has accurately covered these highly publicized events as well as the subsequent indictment of an FBI informant who was the source of certain claims made about Mr. Biden,” the spokesperson said in the statement, CNN reported.

There’s more!

Hunter Biden’s lawyers attacked Fox News for reporting on the Joe Biden-Burisma-Ukraine-bribery allegations.

Joe Biden’s DOJ indicted FBI informant Alexander Smirnov on charges he made false statements to the feds.

Hunter’s lawyers are now claiming Fox News should retract its reporting on the indicted FBI informant’s claims Joe Biden bribed Burisma’s owner and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlovchesky.